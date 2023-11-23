Happy Thanksgiving from www.TheNBXpress.com

On Thanksgiving Day 2009, we pounded out on the keyboard, the first rendition of www.theNBXpress.com. Fourteen years later, we strive to find as much local news and topics of interest as possible to share on a daily basis, with our ever-growing list of faithful readers and contributors.

Technology continues to improve constantly, making some of our tasks easier, Aging, however, isn’t as kind to us, and slows us down, mentally, physically, and emotionally .

Your support and encouragement inspires us to continue to strive to share the positive growth in our village, schools, and overall community. We feel very blessed to be able to be a part of it. We are thankful for all of you who have supported our efforts along the way, and with grateful hearts, want to wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving.

JP and Sue Miklovic