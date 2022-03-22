North Baltimore, Ohio

Harold A. “Masher” Snyder, 65, of Findlay passed away at 5:48 a.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. He was born on March 12, 1957, in Findlay to Harold L. and Sondra “Sue” (Samuels) Snyder.



Harold is survived by his mother, Sue Snyder of Van Buren; his girlfriend, Beth Arredondo; sons: Shadd (Hannah) Snyder of Findlay and Shannon Snyder of Van Buren; daughters: Shawn (Brad York) Snyder of Findlay, Amber Snyder of Findlay and Ashley (Darren Haubert) Snyder of McClure; brothers: Lynn (Cathy) Snyder of Van Buren and Ron (Trudy) Snyder of Findlay; sister, Bonnie Snyder of MI; sister-in-law, Kris Snyder of North Baltimore; 14 grandchildren: Jamie, Sam, Jayden, Marissa, Jr., Peyton, Elizabeth, Ava, Aly, Summer, Dalton, Preston, Hailee and Julian; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Harold L. Snyder; brother, Dale Snyder; sister, Brenda Kay Snyder; and granddaughter, Jamie Elizabeth Bartchlett.



Harold dedicated many years for Yarnall Brothers in Deshler. He was an avid racing fan, and enjoyed working on cars as a backyard mechanic. He built his own race cars and showed many classic cars, winning many trophy’s ribbons. He loved sharing his birthday with his granddaughter, Summer Love. He loved being surrounded by his girlfriend, children, grandchildren and dogs. He dearly cherished his beloved dogs, Lou Lou and Rocky.



Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



All other services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.