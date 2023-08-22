Harold L. Donaldson, 85, Deshler

Harold L. Donaldson, 85, of Deshler passed away at 6:57 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on June 15, 1938, in Wood County to the late Ernest and Dorthea (Jordan) Donaldson.



Harold is survived by his long time companion, Phyllis Workman of Deshler; daughters: Rebecca (Ryan) Cantu of Fostoria, Dawn (Joe) Wittenmyer of Defiance, Amy (Jeremy) Chetister of North Baltimore and Kim Workman of McComb; son, Stacey (Anne) Gazarek of North Baltimore; brothers: Roy (Janet) Donaldson and Charles (Judy) Donaldson of Findlay; sister, Lottie Pixley of North Baltimore; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson and a great-granddaughter.



Harold worked in maintenance at the JK Company in Findlay. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the Amvets and V.F.W.



A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.