North Baltimore, Ohio

August 22, 2023 2:05 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Weekly Specials
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Harold L. Donaldson, 85, Deshler

 

Harold L. Donaldson, 85, of Deshler passed away at 6:57 p.m., Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.  He was born on June 15, 1938, in Wood County to the late Ernest and Dorthea (Jordan) Donaldson.

Harold is survived by his long time companion, Phyllis Workman of Deshler; daughters: Rebecca (Ryan) Cantu of Fostoria, Dawn (Joe) Wittenmyer of Defiance, Amy (Jeremy) Chetister of North Baltimore and Kim Workman of McComb; son, Stacey (Anne) Gazarek of North Baltimore; brothers: Roy (Janet) Donaldson and Charles (Judy) Donaldson of Findlay; sister, Lottie Pixley of North Baltimore; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.  

He was also preceded in death by a grandson and a great-granddaughter.  

Harold worked in maintenance at the JK Company in Findlay.  He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the Amvets and V.F.W.  

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website