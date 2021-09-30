North Baltimore, Ohio

Harold “Sam” Daniels, Jr., 89, of Bairdstown, passed away at 2:06 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. He was born on November 10, 1931, in Fostoria to the late Harold, Sr., and Donaruth (Drake) Daniels. He married Ruth E. Vaughn on January 20, 1951, and she preceded him in death on November 19, 2019.

Sam is survived by his sons: Danny Daniels, Robert Daniels and William Daniels, all of Bairdstown; daughters: Marlene Steiner of Bairdstown, Peggy Carles of North Baltimore and Pamela (William) Pultz of Cygnet; brother, Richard (Nancy) Daniels of Cygnet; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Eddie Daniels; daughter, Scharlene Nesler; brothers: Bob, Donald and Chuck Daniels; sisters: Dora Ickes and Joann Wright.



Sam retired from Ohio Farmers in Fostoria. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Reverend Shane Helms officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.



Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.