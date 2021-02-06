Harriet Mae Deahl

The world was blessed on May 28, 1942 with the arrival of Harriet Mae Ives in North Baltimore, OH. Her name forever changed when she married the love of her life, Wid Deahl, on Sept 9, 1962. They raised two kids, Tracy Cowan (husband Matt) and Wil Deahl(wife Cheryl).



They spoiled four grandkids: Logan Clark (wife Lexi), Kendra Holman (husband Jeremy), Noah Deahl and Miri Deahl. They cherished their four great-grandkids: Keegan, Kaisley, Kylee and Kyndell.



On Jan 29, 2021 Heaven opened up to receive another Believer. We are sad for our loss but grateful for her faith that gives us the greatest hope. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



A graveside service will be held in Old Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, following the visitation at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.