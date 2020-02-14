Harry’s Pharmacy to Open

Effective March 9, Harry’s Pharmacy will be opening their doors at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, located at 930 Sheriden Drive, Carey, Ohio.

The community is cordially invited to a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony, held at the new location on Tuesday, May 5 at noon. The special event will be held in collaboration with the Carey Chamber of Commerce.

“We have made a commitment to the Carey community to provide exceptional health care for generations,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “The inclusion of Harry’s Pharmacy to this initiative reinforces that promise.”

Harry’s Pharmacy first opened in 1936. By moving the pharmacy to the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center location, health care is more easily accessible. The facility also offers primary and specialty care, including cardiology, obstetrics & gynecology, orthopedics, pain management, neurosurgery and urology.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to better serve our people,” shared Randy Myers, RPh., pharmacist. “Pharmacy plays a crucial role in patient care and we believe having a pharmacy on-site at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center will be more convenient for the community.”

For more information, please call 419.396.0567 or visit bvhealthsystem.org.