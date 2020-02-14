NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Accepting New Patients
Dec. 2019 new logo
May 2019
Fall 2019
January Start with us
Site Manager PT

Harry’s Pharmacy to Open

Effective March 9, Harry’s Pharmacy will be opening their doors at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, located at 930 Sheriden Drive, Carey, Ohio.

The community is cordially invited to a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony, held at the new location on Tuesday, May 5 at noon. The special event will be held in collaboration with the Carey Chamber of Commerce.

 

“We have made a commitment to the Carey community to provide exceptional health care for generations,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “The inclusion of Harry’s Pharmacy to this initiative reinforces that promise.”

 

Harry’s Pharmacy first opened in 1936. By moving the pharmacy to the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center location, health care is more easily accessible. The facility also offers primary and specialty care, including cardiology, obstetrics & gynecology, orthopedics, pain management, neurosurgery and urology.

 

“We are very excited for the opportunity to better serve our people,” shared Randy Myers, RPh., pharmacist. “Pharmacy plays a crucial role in patient care and we believe having a pharmacy on-site at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center will be more convenient for the community.”

 

For more information, please call 419.396.0567 or visit bvhealthsystem.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
June 2019
Rotating Ad
T and J Jan 2020
February 2017
Watershed Locations January
NBLS Website