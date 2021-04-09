Harvey D. Walter, 78, of North Baltimore, passed away at 11:25 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born on March 28, 1943, in North Baltimore, to the late Harvey and Leora (Thompson) Walter. He married Janet Emmons in 1963, and they were divorced. He later married Lou Ann Davis on June 14, 1986, and she survives.



Harvey is also survived by his daughters: Patricia L. (Larry) Stevenson, Pamela L. (Michael) Oman, Tammy S. (Michael) Brewster and Dawn M. (Michael) Cupp; granddaughters: Kala R. (Jeff) Reigle, Jessica L. (Tony) Stacy, Danielle R. (Josh) Oman, Devin V.S. Walter and Caitlin M. (Ted) Oman; brother-in-law, Richard Hamlin; sisters-in-law: Caroline Walter, Marcia Strausbaugh and Marie Kadow; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his loving foster parents, Hollis and Cora Russell; siblings: Margaret Hopple, Phil Walter, Gloria Geckle, Dave Walter and Sharon Hamlin.



Harvey retired from Meijer in Findlay, where he loved greeting people. He was a farmer and had a love of the land, spending many years farming in the Bloomdale area. He had also worked at Wall Street Security and Norbalt Rubber. Harvey was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan. He loved traveling and had visited numerous places with Hawaii and the Great Smoky Mountains being his favorite.



Harvey’s dream was fulfilled by being at home through his journey with his family and with the help of hospice.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Chaplain Kathy Archer officiating. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Monday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, and 1 hour (10-11 a.m.) prior to the service on Tuesday.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.