Have Fun Learning About Soil, Water, & More This Summer

NWO Soil & Water Conservation Districts offer a Jr. Conservationist Program

The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts are pleased to offer a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Jr. Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration are online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.

The Jr. Conservationist in training will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Wednesday, August 25th. Photos will be sent to your county’s local SWCD contact, who will send you a welcome message once you register.

Upon completion of the activities, participants will receive a certificate. A Jr. Conservationist t-shirt is available for $10.00 (unless sponsored for free by your local SWCD), it will be invoiced and available for pick up at your SWCD office or can be mailed to you for an additional $5.00 fee. The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a t-shirt free of charge for those who complete the program in Wood County.

If you don’t wish to register to receive a t-shirt and certificate, you can still enjoy the activities on your own. Visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html for more information and to register online. Contact Julie Lause at the Wood SWCD at 419-354-5517 #4, follow the Wood Soil & Water Conservation District on Facebook, or visit www.woodswcd.com for more information.