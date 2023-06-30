North Baltimore, Ohio

June 30, 2023

Have You Ever Tasted Watergate Salad?

It only takes 5 ingredients to make this creamy delight that is so simple to make and so delicious. You’ll want to double or even triple the recipe because it will not last long.

Find more recipes at Culinary.net.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Watergate Salad

  • 1 package instant pistachio pudding mix
  • 1 (8oz) can crushed pineapple, with juice
  • 1 cup minature marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 (8oz) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  1. In a large bowl mix all ingredients together.  Chill.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

