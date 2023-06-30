Have You Ever Tasted Watergate Salad?

It only takes 5 ingredients to make this creamy delight that is so simple to make and so delicious. You’ll want to double or even triple the recipe because it will not last long.

Watergate Salad

1 package instant pistachio pudding mix

1 (8oz) can crushed pineapple, with juice

1 cup minature marshmallows

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 (8oz) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

In a large bowl mix all ingredients together. Chill.



