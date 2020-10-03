Have you Heard of “Tacklebar Football?

From NB Athletic Director Dan Davis:

Hello,

I wanted to send a quick message to you regarding Tacklebar for 5/6th grade football. Last fall was the first time I heard about this product. Some NWO schools, including Archbold, formed a league last year. North Baltimore formed a team for year two this fall.

I’m a big proponent of the sport and the increased safety behind it. Basically, it’s a mix between flag and tackle. Players where a harness on their backs and once the bar is pulled off you are considered “tackled.” I think it’s a great mix between the two levels of football and also perfect for that age of kids to be playing.

NB plays home this Saturday (October 3)at 1pm, at the HS practice field located to the East of the HS. All are welcome to come and see this in person.

Ideally, I would love to see more local teams join for fall 2021. The Archbold area schools seem to be on board with having a pool play type set up and then one or two “playoff” type games between what would be the two pools.

I’m hoping this becomes the future of 5/6th grade football! Again, thanks for your time and stop out Saturday to check it out. If you have any other questions please email me.