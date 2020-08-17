Head Off A Head Lice Infestation Before It Happens

(NAPSI)—Head lice love every season and anyone with a head of hair. They’re not going anywhere. If you find lice, treat with a product that kills both lice and eggs to avoid needing to retreat seven days later for hatching eggs that combing may have missed. Fortunately, if you want to reduce your head lice infestation odds, you can be proactive when it comes to preventing head lice.

Whether the family is heading off to school, or to camp, have a lice prevention plan in place. You want your kids to make friends but not with lice. The most common way children spread head lice is from direct head-to-head contact at social gatherings or school. Not only are nits and lice so small that they can be easily missed, but it also takes four to six weeks for itching symptoms to start.

Here’s how you can protect your children and keep them from being “The One” to bring lice home.

1. Perform head lice checks before and after your child is in head-to-head contact with other children. Check your children for lice and nits before vacationing or sending them off to camp and conduct weekly head checks throughout the year. Many camps and boarding schools do head lice checks when your child arrives; you don’t want that to be when you find out you have a problem.

2. Reduce risk by putting long hair in a braid, bun or ponytail. The longer the hair, the greater the risk for contracting lice from head-to-head contact.

3. Be proactive. Once a child returning from spring break or camp is diagnosed with a lice infestation, family and friends have already been exposed for weeks as the infestation was growing. That’s how lice outbreaks multiply.

If you’ve been exposed, switch to a daily shampoo designed to kill undetected lice with each wash so any potentially contracted lice don’t build into an infestation, and use a daily repellent spray to keep lice from hair.

You may be relieved to know there’s one shampoo that offers ongoing control: pesticide-free Vamousse Lice Defense Daily Shampoo. It’s been found in lab studies to kill lice with each use. It’s recommended to use for two weeks following exposure to help reduce the growth of an infestation that’s been contracted but not yet identified. And, Vamousse Lice Repellent Leave-In Spray is great for keeping lice out of your kids’ hair at school and in every social situation.

Learn More

For further facts and tips, go to www.vamousselice.com.