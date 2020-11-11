Headlight savings time: Switch today, see better tonight.

(BPT) – Daylight saving time has come to an end, but Headlight Savings Time is just starting.

Headlight Savings Time is an annual campaign sponsored by Sylvania, a leading aftermarket automotive brand with more than 100 years of industry experience, to remind drivers that headlights, just like brakes, tires and other automotive systems, wear down before they burn out. As one of the longest-standing leaders in the industry, Sylvania knows that dimming headlight bulbs may present roadway dangers and is working to educate consumers on the importance of proactive headlight bulb maintenance.

As part of the campaign, Sylvania conducted research to determine how consumers feel about replacing their headlights and found that nearly 8 in 10 drivers are unaware that headlights can dim considerably over time and wait until burnout to replace theirs. Furthermore, this gradual dimming of headlights can lead to a loss of up to 50 feet of visibility even before headlights reach total burnout — an amount approximately equal to the same length as a semi-truck.

With days getting shorter and nights getting longer, many drivers will find themselves on dark roads more often in the coming months. According to the National Safety Council and Geico, fatal accidents are three times more likely to happen at night. And that’s not all — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently reported that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased overall road traffic, those still on the road are engaging in riskier driving behaviors, like speeding and forgoing seatbelts.

According to the CDC, nearly 150,000 bicyclists and pedestrians are hit by cars each year, and more than 6,000 of these individuals were killed in 2019 — the highest number since 1990. While more automobile makers are increasing the safety technologies in their vehicles, it is still the responsibility of each driver to ensure they are keeping those in bike lanes and crosswalks safe. One way to increase your safety while driving in the dark is to ensure that your headlights are properly lit.

Greg Bibbo, Director of Aftermarket Sales and Marketing at Sylvania, recommends that drivers replace their headlights regularly and in pairs to avoid uneven illumination. “If you’ve never changed your headlight bulbs and feel that your nighttime visibility is declining, this Headlight Savings Time is a great opportunity to switch your headlights out with a new set of bulbs and make changing your headlights part of your vehicle’s overall maintenance.”

This Headlight Savings Time, Sylvania encourages all drivers to consider replacing your headlight bulbs before they burn out to ensure nighttime visibility for you, your passengers, and everyone else on the road around you. For more information, visit HeadlightSavingsTime.com.