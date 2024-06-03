Health Benefits of Walnuts

What Are Walnuts?

Walnuts are seeds that come from the shell of a fruit that grows on a walnut tree.

English walnuts are the type most commonly sold in stores. Also known as Persian walnuts, they’re originally from Persia and later spread throughout Asia and Europe.

Walnuts have been a beloved snack for thousands of years. The Romans thought the nut could counteract poison and treat skin conditions.

In traditional Chinese medicine, walnuts are used to:

Detox the kidneys

Nourish the blood

Promote digestive health

Modern scientists have found evidence to support many of these claims.

The American Heart Association, which has identified walnuts as a “heart-healthy” food, says that replacing saturated fats with walnut oil could lower blood pressure and total cholesterol levels when included in a healthy diet.

Today, most of the walnuts in the U.S. are grown in California, but some come from the Midwest. They are bumpy and golden brown and have a mild, earthy, and slightly tangy flavor. You can easily find them in the baking aisle of any grocery store.