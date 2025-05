Some comforters or duvet covers aren’t machine washable. So check labels before you launder. Stick to this cleaning schedule for a fresh bedroom:

Comforters, blankets, and duvet Covers: Once every 1-2 months. (If you don’t use a top sheet, wash them when you do your sheets.)

Mattress pad: Wash four times a year

Bed skirt: Every 3-6 months

Vacuum your mattress when you launder the bed skirt to suck away dust and dirt.