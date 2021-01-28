Health Order Signed Reducing Curfew by One Hour

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order pushing back the statewide curfew one hour, changing the start time of the curfew to 11 p.m. The new hours begin January 28, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. and lasts through February 11, 2021, at 12:01 p.m. The change is being made because Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained below 3500 for seven consecutive days.

Specifications in this order include:

Individuals within the state must stay at a place of residence during the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. except for obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others. This order doesn’t apply to those that are homeless. Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are encouraged to leave their homes and stay at a safe, alternative location. The order does not apply to religious observances and First Amendment protected speech including activity by the media.

The order permits travel into or out of the state and permits travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children according to a custody agreement, or to obtain fuel.

Individuals are permitted to leave a place of residence during the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for the following essential activities: