Health Orders Rescinded

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order rescinding the following COVID-19-related health orders:
- The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.
- The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.
- The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.
- The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.
- The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.
- The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.
- The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.
The recissions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.
The following orders will remain in effect:
- The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.
- The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.
- The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.
- The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.
Note: The Director’s Second Amended Order for Social Distancing, Facial Coverings, and Non-Congregating was previously set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.