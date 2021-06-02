Health Orders Rescinded

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed an order rescinding the following COVID-19-related health orders:

The Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.

The Director’s Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.

The Director’s Order Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

The Director’s Order for Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.

The Second Amended Director’s Order on Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.

The recissions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.

The following orders will remain in effect:

The Order to Require Screening for Admission to State Operated Psychiatric Hospitals or to Department of Youth Services Facilities.

The Director’s Order Designating The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center a Public Health Laboratory.

The Director’s Order to Facilities to Notify Residents, Guardians and Sponsor of Positive or Probable Cases of COVID-19.

The Director’s Order Requiring Reporting and Notification Regarding COVID-19 Cases in Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade.

Note: The Director’s Second Amended Order for Social Distancing, Facial Coverings, and Non-Congregating was previously set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on June 2, 2021.