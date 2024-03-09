Heart & Vascular Specialists of Northwest Ohio Extends Hours in Bluffton

Heart & Vascular Specialists of Northwest Ohio, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, is extending its hours at Bluffton Hospital to include full-day clinics twice a month.

. Dr. Michael Denike will see patients from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. Sarah Kloepfer, APRN-CNP, will see patients from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dr. Denike is accepting new patients, while Kloepfer will continue to follow up with existing patients.

“We are pleased to offer these extended hours to Bluffton and the surrounding community as part of our efforts to provide a wider variety of appointment times to give patients more choices and more convenience,” said Brittany Swiecicki, BSN, RN, cardiovascular services manager.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please call 833.20.HEART.