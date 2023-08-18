Heat pumps vs. air conditioners: Tips to select the best unit for your home

(BPT) – When deciding on HVAC solutions, choosing between a heat pump or an air conditioner continues to be a hot debate for many homeowners. The truth of the matter is, both options can efficiently cool your home and provide comfort. The units look almost identical from the outside and work by extracting heat from the air inside of your home. Then, the units use refrigerant to transfer that heat outside on warm days, thereby cooling your home.

The choice between the two ultimately depends on factors homeowners need to weigh such as location, efficiency and sustainability. To make a well-informed decision, the following compares what homeowners should consider in order to select the best unit for a home’s needs.

Comfort year round: Unpacking the versatility of heat pumps

While heat pumps and air conditioners can cool a home effectively, only heat pumps can provide warmth during colder weather. Heat pumps can operate in reverse, efficiently extracting heat from the outside air, even in lower temperatures, and transfer it inside to create a warm and comfortable home. Advancements in heat pump technology have greatly improved heat pump operation and performance, even in very cold conditions, making them a great choice for colder areas that may not have been considered heat pump territories in the past. If one lives in an area that experiences cooler temperatures, a heat pump may be the better choice.

When considering a heat pump, it’s important to evaluate the following factors:

Geographic location: The outside temperature plays a significant role in the efficiency of a heat pump. If a potential user lives in an area with chilly temperatures, a heat pump can provide both cooling and heating, making it a suitable option. However, if a user lives in a place that experiences frigid temperatures, a dual-fuel option may be a better fit. Often overlooked, a dual-fuel system includes a heat pump and gas furnace. On days with extreme cold temperatures, the furnace will ensure that homes stay comfortable despite freezing weather conditions.

Cooling comfort explored: Unveiling the cooler side of air conditioners

Air conditioners also offer cooling capabilities, making them another option for those residing in warmer climates who solely require a reliable cooling solution for their homes year-round. With a focus on efficient cooling, air conditioners excel at providing a refreshing and comfortable indoor environment (even more so when using inverter technology). In situations where both cooling and heating are necessary, and if a homeowner already has an AC unit installed, an additional heat source, such as a furnace, is required.

Consider the following factors when opting for an air conditioner:

Geographic location: If the home is located in an area that experiences predominantly warm temperatures, an air conditioner can successfully cool the home year-round.

Other factors to consider when selecting an effective home unit are Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) approved match and home energy incentives. By selecting an air conditioner or heat pump that is an AHRI approved match, it will ensure the units run at optimal efficiency. Additionally, matched systems may qualify for rebates and incentives that can effectively reduce the overall cost, making them more budget friendly.

Many government organizations and utility companies offer incentives to encourage homeowners to choose energy-efficient solutions. These offers can come in the form of tax credits, rebates or other financial incentives. Both heat pumps and select air conditioners align with the growing trend toward electrification. By utilizing electricity as the main power source, these units reduce dependence on fossil fuels and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Consulting an HVAC expert will ensure a thorough evaluation of specific needs and help homeowners determine the most suitable unit.