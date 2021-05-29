Heidelberg University announces spring semester Dean’s List

TIFFIN, Ohio (May 27, 2021) – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 407 students who have earned academic recognition on the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Lindsay Geiser, a senior Business Administration major from Van Buren, OH.

According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan D. Smith, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.