Heidelberg University announces spring semester Dean’s List

TIFFIN, Ohio (May 27, 2021) – Heidelberg University has announced the names of 407 students who have earned academic recognition on the spring semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Lindsay Geiser, a senior Business Administration major from Van Buren, OH.
According to Interim Provost Dr. Bryan D. Smith, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.
Founded in 1850, Heidelberg offers 26 majors, 30 minors and 9 pre-professional programs, awarding the bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, as well as master’s degrees in counseling, business administration and athletic training (2021). Heidelberg has been consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top college in the Midwest, as a “best value” for providing a high-quality education at an affordable price and as a “top performer” on the Social Mobility list. For more information visit the web site at www.heidelberg.edu.