North Baltimore, Ohio

HELP WANTED!

Administrative Assistant I

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc. (HWE) is accepting applications for Administrative Assistant I. The Administrative Assistant is responsible for assisting of management and other employees by performing administrative support activities including, but not limited to, clerical and secretarial duties, data and information formatting, preparation of presentation materials and filing and retrieval of information and documents. The position will also assist in supporting the Member Services Department. Position works independently with some supervisor oversight, and knowledge and experience of accepted business standards and practices and various software is required. Position takes initiative required to complete any project related to research, documentation, formatting, or similar activity. Applicant must be a high school graduate, or satisfactorily completed the General Education Development (GED). Two years of administrative experience desired.

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching 401K, comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

Please submit resume to the address below or email HR@hwe.coop. All resumes must be received by Monday, April 11, 2022.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ATTN: HR

PO Box 190

North Baltimore, OH 45872







