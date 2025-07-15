North Baltimore, Ohio

July 15, 2025 3:31 pm

Help Wanted – Data & Systems Specialist

WE ARE HIRING!
Data & Systems Specialist
Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)

📍 Bowling Green, OH
🕒 Full-time – 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday
📅 Posting active through July 5, 2025

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is hiring a full-time Data & Systems Specialist to support the daily operations of one of the region’s leading senior service organizations.

This position plays a vital role in managing data systems, supporting tech-driven projects, and helping ensure efficient program delivery across multiple sites in Wood County.

💼 Position Includes:

  • 40 hours per week, Monday–Friday
  • 11 paid holidays
  • Paid sick leave & vacation time
  • Paid training, including ServSafe, CPR, and First Aid

📥 How to Apply:

Applications and position descriptions are available at:
🌐 www.wccoa.net/employment
📍 Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.
140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Contact:
Jason Miller, Manager of Human Resources
📞 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935
📧 [email protected]

📸 See flyer below for additional details.

