Help Wanted – Data & Systems Specialist

WE ARE HIRING!

Data & Systems Specialist

Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)

📍 Bowling Green, OH

🕒 Full-time – 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday

📅 Posting active through July 5, 2025

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is hiring a full-time Data & Systems Specialist to support the daily operations of one of the region’s leading senior service organizations.

This position plays a vital role in managing data systems, supporting tech-driven projects, and helping ensure efficient program delivery across multiple sites in Wood County.

💼 Position Includes:

40 hours per week, Monday–Friday

11 paid holidays

Paid sick leave & vacation time

Paid training, including ServSafe, CPR, and First Aid

📥 How to Apply:

Applications and position descriptions are available at:

🌐 www.wccoa.net/employment

📍 Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.

140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Contact:

Jason Miller, Manager of Human Resources

📞 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935

📧 [email protected]

📸 See flyer below for additional details.