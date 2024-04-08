North Baltimore, Ohio

Help Wanted: Groundman/Apprentice Lineworker

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of
Groundman/Apprentice Lineworker.

The responsibilities for this position include performing duties, with general supervision from crew leader, which requires driving, operating trucks and auxiliary equipment. Assisting in the installation, rearrangement, maintenance, operation, removal and inspection of electrical transmission and distribution facilities. External contact with members, suppliers, contractors and the public as required. Employee is required to work after hours when deemed necessary by supervision.

All resumes must be received by April 26, 2024. Please send via email, [email protected] or mail

to:

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.
ATTN: Human Resources
PO Box 190
North Baltimore, OH 45872

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching
401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

