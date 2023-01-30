Help Wanted: Groundman/Apprentice Lineworker

Groundman/Apprentice Lineworker

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of Groundman/Apprentice Lineworker. The responsibilities for this position include performing duties, with general supervision from the crew leader, which requires driving and operating trucks and auxiliary equipment. Assisting in the installation, rearrangement, maintenance, operation, removal and inspection of electrical transmission and distribution facilities. External contact with members, suppliers, contractors and the public as required. The employee is required to work after hours when deemed necessary by supervision.

All resumes must be received by February 24, 2023. Please send via email, [email protected] or mail to:

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ATTN: Human Resources

PO Box 190

North Baltimore, OH 45872

WE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching 401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.













