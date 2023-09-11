North Baltimore, Ohio

Help Wanted: Hancock-Wood Electric

Lineman 1

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of Lineman I.  The responsibilities for this position include providing the needed services for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the electrical distribution system. Performing all types of work involved in the installation, maintenance, operation, removal, rearrangement, and inspection of energized facilities. External contact with members, suppliers, contractors, and the public as required. After-hours work is required when deemed necessary by supervision.

 

All resumes must be received by September 29, 2023. Please send via email, [email protected] OR mail to:

 

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

ATTN: Human Resources

 PO Box 190

North Baltimore, OH  45872

 

HWE offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company matching 401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.

 

