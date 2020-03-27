HELP WANTED: Laborer – Public Works Dept.
North Baltimore is a historic family-friendly community located in northwest Ohio
about 15 miles south of Bowling Green and 12 miles north of Findlay, Ohio. The
Village of North Baltimore provides public works operations and maintenance
functions. The Village is currently recruiting and accepting applications for the
following position:
• Laborer in our Public Works Dept.
o A Public Works Laborer is responsible for the operation of a variety of
construction and maintenance equipment and for performing
manual labor activities as needed and/or required by
the Department Supervisor. Included is road maintenance, park
maintenance, signage, mowing, snow plowing, and other related
areas.
o Qualifications include, but are not limited to, obtaining a class B CDL,
must be able to pass a background check and be subject to periodic
drug and alcohol screening.
Interested applicants can pick up an employment application at 205 N. Main St. in
North Baltimore or have one sent to them by contacting administrative staff at
(419) 257 2394.
A properly completed application, with references, must be
submitted to Village Administrator at the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North
Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 or via email at:
[email protected]
“Equal Opportunity Employer”