HELP WANTED: Laborer – Public Works Dept.

North Baltimore is a historic family-friendly community located in northwest Ohio

about 15 miles south of Bowling Green and 12 miles north of Findlay, Ohio. The

Village of North Baltimore provides public works operations and maintenance

functions. The Village is currently recruiting and accepting applications for the

following position:

• Laborer in our Public Works Dept.

o A Public Works Laborer is responsible for the operation of a variety of

construction and maintenance equipment and for performing

manual labor activities as needed and/or required by

the Department Supervisor. Included is road maintenance, park

maintenance, signage, mowing, snow plowing, and other related

areas.

o Qualifications include, but are not limited to, obtaining a class B CDL,

must be able to pass a background check and be subject to periodic

drug and alcohol screening.

Interested applicants can pick up an employment application at 205 N. Main St. in

North Baltimore or have one sent to them by contacting administrative staff at

(419) 257 2394.

A properly completed application, with references, must be

submitted to Village Administrator at the Village of North Baltimore, 205 North

Main Street, North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 or via email at:

[email protected]

“Equal Opportunity Employer”