Help Wanted – Propane Professional

Propane Professional

Prism Propane Services of Ohio, LLC is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of

Propane Professional. The responsibilities for this position include providing bulk truck delivery

of propane and installing propane systems. External contact with customers, suppliers,

contractors and the public as required. Employee is required to work after hours when deemed

necessary by supervision.

All resumes must be received by May 17, 2024. Please send via email, [email protected]

or mail to:

Prism Propane Services of Ohio, LLC

ATTN: Human Resources

PO Box 188

North Baltimore, OH 45872

Prism Propane offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company

matching 401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.