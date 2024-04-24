Help Wanted – Propane Professional

Propane Professional
Prism Propane Services of Ohio, LLC is seeking a qualified individual to fill the position of
Propane Professional. The responsibilities for this position include providing bulk truck delivery
of propane and installing propane systems. External contact with customers, suppliers,
contractors and the public as required. Employee is required to work after hours when deemed
necessary by supervision.
All resumes must be received by May 17, 2024. Please send via email, [email protected]
or mail to:
Prism Propane Services of Ohio, LLC
ATTN: Human Resources
PO Box 188
North Baltimore, OH 45872
Prism Propane offers competitive salary and benefits which includes a pension plan, company
matching 401(k), comprehensive health plan, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance.