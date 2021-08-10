HELP WANTED – Public Works Superintendent

Public Works Superintendent

The Village of North Baltimore, Ohio is accepting applications for the position of Public Works Superintendent.

This is a full-time administrative position that requires excellent communication, managerial, and customer service skills. This position reports to the Village Administrator.

Qualifications for this position include responsible experience in public works, civil engineering, streets and alley maintenance, parks and cemetery maintenance, stormwater management, and winter weather snowplowing. A CDL is required for this position.

To be considered for the Public Works Superintendent position, please submit a resume and Village employment application to:

Village Administrator by email at: nbadmin@northbaltimore.net or by mail to:

Village Administration,

The Village of North Baltimore

205 N. Main Street

North Baltimore, OH 45872.



A job description, announcement, and employment application can be found on the Village website at: www.northbaltimore.org