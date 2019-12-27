Help Wanted – Site Manager (PT)

http://wccoa.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/Employment-Application-Form.pdf

WCCOA Job Posting

Site Manager

(Part Time)

Site Manager for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 20 hour per week position. Duties include: manage daily operations and services of site; develop, schedule and facilitate activities; completion of all documentation and reports; maintain compliance with all standards.

Qualifications:

Degree in Gerontology, Social Work, Recreation, Business or equivalent experience in lieu of degree. Must possess strong organizational skills and must function independently. Be proficient in Microsoft Office (all components). Must be able to successfully complete the ServSafe Manager course. Be able to lift a minimum of 50 pounds.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Be eligible for bonding and insurable under agency policy. Possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully complete background check.



Applications available at WCCOA, 305 N. Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and returned to the Manager of Human Resources. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer