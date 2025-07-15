Help Wanted – WCCOA Site Manager (North Baltimore)

WE ARE HIRING!
Site Manager – North Baltimore Location
Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)
📍 North Baltimore, OH
🕒 Part-time – 25 hours/week, Monday–Friday
📅 Posting active through July 5, 2025
The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is seeking a qualified individual to serve as the Site Manager for its North Baltimore site. This part-time position is ideal for someone passionate about senior services, community connection, and teamwork.
💼 Position Includes:
- 25 hours per week, Monday–Friday
- 11 paid holidays
- Paid sick leave & vacation time
- Paid training, including ServSafe, CPR, and First Aid
📥 How to Apply:
Applications and position descriptions are available at:
🌐 www.wccoa.net/employment
📍 Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.
140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402
Contact:
Jason Miller, Manager of Human Resources
📞 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935
📧 [email protected]
📸 See flyer below for more details.