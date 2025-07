Help Wanted – WCCOA Site Manager (North Baltimore)

WE ARE HIRING!

Site Manager โ€“ North Baltimore Location

Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)

๐Ÿ“ North Baltimore, OH

๐Ÿ•’ Part-time โ€“ 25 hours/week, Mondayโ€“Friday

๐Ÿ“ Posting active through July 5, 2025

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is seeking a qualified individual to serve as the Site Manager for its North Baltimore site. This part-time position is ideal for someone passionate about senior services, community connection, and teamwork.

๐Ÿ’ผ Position Includes:

25 hours per week, Mondayโ€“Friday

11 paid holidays

Paid sick leave & vacation time

Paid training, including ServSafe, CPR, and First Aid

๐Ÿ“ฅ How to Apply:

Applications and position descriptions are available at:

๐ŸŒ www.wccoa.net/employment

๐Ÿ“ Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.

140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Contact:

Jason Miller, Manager of Human Resources

๐Ÿ“ž 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935

๐Ÿ“ง [email protected]

๐Ÿ“ธ See flyer below for more details.