North Baltimore, Ohio

July 15, 2025 3:31 pm

Help Wanted – WCCOA Site Manager (North Baltimore)

WE ARE HIRING!
Site Manager – North Baltimore Location
Wood County Committee on Aging (WCCOA)

📍 North Baltimore, OH
🕒 Part-time – 25 hours/week, Monday–Friday
📅 Posting active through July 5, 2025

The Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc. is seeking a qualified individual to serve as the Site Manager for its North Baltimore site. This part-time position is ideal for someone passionate about senior services, community connection, and teamwork.

💼 Position Includes:

  • 25 hours per week, Monday–Friday
  • 11 paid holidays
  • Paid sick leave & vacation time
  • Paid training, including ServSafe, CPR, and First Aid

📥 How to Apply:

Applications and position descriptions are available at:
🌐 www.wccoa.net/employment
📍 Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc.
140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

Contact:
Jason Miller, Manager of Human Resources
📞 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935
📧 [email protected]

📸 See flyer below for more details.

