Help Wanted – Wood County Parks: Stewardship Coordinator

Now Hiring: Stewardship Coordinator

The Wood County Park District is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Stewardship Coordinator. In addition to managing and supervising the Stewardship staff, the Stewardship Coordinator plans, participates in, and oversees land management, including invasive species control, native plant reintroduction, seed collection, and plant propagation; conducts trail management and landscaping including planting, application of pesticides, site preparation and prescribed burns.

Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in environmental science, biology, or related field, with four years of experience in the field.

A full position description and application are available at: wcparks.org/about/employment.

Please send cover letter, application, and resume to:

Kristin Long

Wood County Park District

18729 Mercer Road

Bowling Green, Ohio 43402