North Baltimore, Ohio

March 11, 2023 2:31 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Weekly Specials
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Help Wanted – Multiple Jan 2023

Help Wanted – Wood County Parks: Stewardship Coordinator

Wood County Park District
Now Hiring: Stewardship Coordinator

The Wood County Park District is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Stewardship Coordinator. In addition to managing and supervising the Stewardship staff, the Stewardship Coordinator plans, participates in, and oversees land management, including invasive species control, native plant reintroduction, seed collection, and plant propagation; conducts trail management and landscaping including planting, application of pesticides, site preparation and prescribed burns.

Requires a Bachelor’s Degree in environmental science, biology, or related field, with four years of experience in the field.

A full position description and application are available at: wcparks.org/about/employment.

Please send cover letter, application, and resume to:

Kristin Long
Wood County Park District
18729 Mercer Road
Bowling Green, Ohio 43402

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website