Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, located in Bowling Green, Ohio seeks qualified individuals for:

Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, located in Bowling Green, Ohio seeks qualified individual for District Technician. The District Technician will provide technical assistance on conservation and natural resource planning and development. The job responsibilities include administrative duties and other day to day activities of the Wood Soil & Water Conservation District. This is an unclassified position.



Required qualifications are a two- or four-year degree or any equivalent combination of education, and experience that provides the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for this job. ​Salary range: $18 – $22/per hour with benefits.



Interested candidates shall submit a cover letter, resume, completed Wood County Application for Employment and three references to [email protected] or by mail to Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. DISTRICT TECHNICIAN JOB DESCRIPTION

Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, located in Bowling Green, Ohio seeks qualified individual for the H2Ohio Technician. The H2Ohio Technician is responsible for promoting and implementing conservation programs, accurate recordkeeping and working with the general public and co-workers. The employee must possess technical knowledge and/or work experience in agriculture/natural resource management. This is an unclassified position.This is a five year grant funded, full-time position.



​High School diploma required. Associate Degree or higher preferred in business or agribusiness. ​Salary range: $15 – $18/per hour with benefits.



Interested candidates shall submit a cover letter, resume, completed Wood County Application for Employment and three references to [email protected] or by mail to Wood Soil & Water Conservation District, 1616 East Wooster Street, Suite 32, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. H2OHIO TECHNICIAN JOB DESCRIPTION