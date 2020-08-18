Due to the materials and high temperatures involved in welding, this activity poses a major fire hazard. Luckily, as long as you take the right precautions, you can maintain a safe work environment for you and anyone else around you.

If you need some guidance to ensure you’re making the right steps, look through these helpful tips for preventing welding fires.

Have a Fire Extinguisher on Standby

Whether you’re welding at home or in a local welding facility, all areas in which you’re doing this activity need to have clearly labeled and easy-to-access fire extinguishers nearby. However, don’t choose any random fire extinguisher. There are different fire extinguishers for different types of fires, so be sure to buy extinguishers that best fit your facility’s needs.

Move or Cover Flammable Objects

Before welding, carry out a fire hazard inspection for the entire room. If an object poses even a small risk of fire or combustion, remove it from the area. If there are flammable objects in the room that you cannot physically move, cover them with fire-resistant material to keep them safe while you weld. If you do need to cover a flammable or explosive object, have a fire watcher stand to the side and keep an eye on the object while you weld and for a short time after you complete the weld.

Cover Cracks and Other Small Openings

Your fire hazard inspection should also include looking for any small openings in your welding environment, specifically in floors, walls, and pipes. If you spot any small openings such as cracks or holes, cover them up with fireproof material. If sparks or other debris from your weld fall into one of these openings, they can sit and smolder for a while before actually starting a fire. This is also one of the reasons a fire watcher should monitor all covered flammable or explosive objects in the environment even after the weld is complete.

Wear the Proper Clothing

If you’re planning on welding, you probably already know the importance of personal protection equipment (PPE). Your PPE should be made with welding in mind, meaning it can withstand the intense heat and other factors involved with completing a quality weld. Not only should all your PPE be fire-resistant, but you should take specific precautions for certain welding methods. For example, when choosing the leather jacket you’re going to weld with, make sure to choose the best one for the specific welding conditions you’ll be exposed to. Stick welding requires heavy-duty material such as cowhide, but if you’re TIG welding, you can use a lighter material such as goatskin.

These helpful tips for preventing welding fires will help you remain safe and secure while you complete high-quality welds. Due to the fire hazards, welding can seem kind of intimidating at first. However, if you prepare for potential dangers before each weld, you’ll have no trouble reaching your desired results without compromising your health.