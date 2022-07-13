North Baltimore, Ohio

Hemmingers Celebrating 50th Anniversary

 

Beryl and Diane (Asmus) Hemminger, 217 Rudolph Road, North Baltimore, Ohio, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 16. 

 
The couple were married on July 16, 1972, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Haskins.
 
Beryl is retired from North Baltimore Schools, where he was a teacher, athletic director, and coach. Diane is retired from Wood County Educational Service Center, as their office manager/receptionist.
 
 
They have two children: Kelly (Will) McCartney of North Baltimore, and Kim of Perrysburg. They also have three grandchildren: Mia, Camden, and Emerson McCartney. 
 

Their children have planned a card shower to celebrate the occasion. Congratulations and well wishes can be sent to them at the address listed above.

