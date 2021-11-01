Henry Mathes III Letter to Editor

I am a lifelong resident of Henry Township. Myself, my wife and both of my sons are alumni of North Baltimore High School, where my daughter is currently a senior and my wife has been teaching for 25 years. I have also served the community as a football, basketball and baseball coach as well as a member of the Henry Township Zoning Committee, and the North Baltimore Volunteer Fire Department since 1994, serving as secretary since 2008.

I am seeking to be elected as Henry Township Trustee to make sure that the residents of the township receive the benefits they deserve from the incoming businesses, ensure that land in the township is properly zoned for its purpose, and make sure that all residents of the township feel that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed properly. Making sure that the entire township and its equipment is properly maintained must be a priority if we want to ensure that we have proper and safe infrastructure for residents and local businesses alike. I will be available to listen to all residents and their concerns whenever possible.

I believe that my decades as a parent, property owner, and public servant in Henry Township put me in a unique position to best represent the people of Henry Township and I would be honored if you voted Henry “Matt” Matthes III for Henry Township Trustee.