Henry “Mick” Scheerer, 87 of Fremont passed away on December 11, 2023 with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 12, 1936 to the late Henry A. and Frances I. (Mawer) Scheerer in Hoytville. A 1954 graduate of Jackson Township Schools, Mick went on to serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On February 13, 1965, he married Loretta Smith in Findlay, Ohio and she survives. Mick worked for Brush Wellman as a foreman until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Fremont Eagles, VFW, and American Legion. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and playing sports such as softball, dart ball, and horseshoes. He also enjoyed racing go-karts all across the country, woodworking, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. A few more fun facts about Mick are: that his favorite color is orange; he enjoyed making deals so much that he once traded his wife’s Ford Falcon for a case of beer; and he was a very good bowler, having even appeared on the show “Bowling for Dollars” He and his family are very proud of his Carnegie Medal, which is “awarded to civilians who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.” Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta; children, Henry “Mickey” Scheerer III, Shelly (Jim) Mast, Mark Scheerer, Ryan Scheerer, and Kathy (Randy) MacDonald; grandchildren, Kelsey McKibben, Makenzie Scheerer, Drew Volney, and Joseph “Bo” Scheerer; great-grandchildren, Cameron Scheerer, Carter McKibben, and Kendall McKibben; and sisters, Mary Oxley, Nancy Sheidler, Sally McHaffie, Donna Gordon, and Betty Long. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances; granddaughters Tiffany Scheerer and Alexa Scheerer, and sisters, Susan Sutton, Dina Bowers, Norma Oman, Margaret Bibler, and Lois George. A celebration of Mick’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to Heartland Hospice. Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Crematory, Fremont is honored to be assisting the Scheerer family during this difficult time.