Henry Nickols, 77

Henry is also survived by sons: Roger, Scott, Mark (Heather), Brad (Betty)Nickols; brothers: Bob Nickols of Rudolph and Richard Nickols of Cygnet;sisters: Sandy McCartney of North Baltimore and Connie Casdorph ofRudolph; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by sisters: Helen Barringer and Carol Mays.Henry retired from the Tontogany Elevator.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020,at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will beheld 2 hours (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be inWeaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Smith-CratesFuneral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com