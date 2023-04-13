Henry Township 3/28/23 Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

March 28,2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 14,2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 83,720.54

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Shane Johnson – Wood Co. Engineer, Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

Shane Johnson presented final plans for 2023 resurfacing project that will be advertised for bid to be opened 4/11/2023

New Business

Francisco reported:

He is calling on pricing for summer herbicides.

Asked about switching telephone/internet companies due to poor service – he will explore options and report back.

Intention is to bore under Oil Center Rd. on April 7th weather permitting.

Casey Reported:

He is continuing to follow up on procedure on run down properties.

F.O. Davis reported:

Updated board on information at WCTA meeting regarding how levies are placed on the ballot and the change in language.

Noted that 1st half real estate settlement was incorrect due to a reporting error at the Auditor/Treasurer’s office. He is in discussion with County Auditor to get it corrected.

North reported on inquiries about a property along Cygnet Rd.





There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.