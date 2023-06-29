Henry Township Approved Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

June 13, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Vice Chairman Brumbaugh with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 23, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for May 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 17,094.30.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Mr. Casey reported that the estimate for the removal of the tree in Hammansburg is $1400. It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to approve the removal of the tree. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to set the minimum acceptable bid for the road roller at $45,000. Fiscal Officer is approved to authorize sale upon bid minimum amount. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

North (via F.O. Davis) reported he is still trying to determine address to send abandoned property notice.

Francisco reported: estimate from Morlock for sealing driveway at shop/office is $1500.

Preconstruction meeting for road project is 6/20/2023 at 9:00am

F.O. Davis reported:

Reported that hotel property is in the process of being consolidated and future of road through property is being discussed by Wood County Commissioners

Decisions regarding Fire, EMS, and Road levies will need to be decided upon at the next meeting.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Source: Matt Davis, Henry Township Financial Officer