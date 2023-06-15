Henry Township Approved Minutes of 5/23/23 Meeting

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

May 23, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 23, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 8,100.87

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

It has been determined that the tree in Hammansburg is the Township’s responsibility – Jim Casey will contact service for removal.

New Business

Jim C. reported that The District has been contacted to jet the tile along Hammansburg Rd.

North presented a revised draft approved by Wood Co. Prosecutor of Notice to Property Owner for an unkempt property along Rudolph. He is on the process of determining the appropriate address to send it to.

It was moved by Wymer seconded to hire Morlock Paving, at an estimated cost of $7000, to mill the necessary width to widen Freyman Rd. Township will provide trucks and assistance.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Mr. Davis reported that he has an appointment with rep. to post the Roller for sale on GovDeals.com – ad will run for 21 days.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Provided by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer