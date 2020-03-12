Henry Township Approved Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES, REGULAR MEETING, February 25, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of February 11, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 9,456.04

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present – Chris North

Old Business

Wood Co. Engineer’s office is in the process of compiling requested information on costs of 2020 road repairs.

New Business

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to approve the estimated resources of $1,007,846.80 for fund 4901 and seek increased appropriation authority.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to approve amended 2020 appropriations:

$3,543,064.15 Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the appointment of Chris North as Township Zoning Inspector. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

Fiscal Officer reported that he was informed by the Wood County Engineer’s office that the replacement of the Insley Rd. bridge will be advertised for bidding in March with work to begin after June 30, 2020.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer