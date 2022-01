The Henry Township Trustees held their first meeting of 2022 last Tuesday, (1/11/22) at the Township Garage and welcomed Jim Casey as a new trustee, after he was selected in last November’s election.

Trustee Jim Wymer will serve as Chairman of the Trustees for 2022. Cuff Brumbaugh is Vice-Chairman. Matt Davis is Fiscal Officer. They meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm., at the Henry Township Building on Quarry Road.