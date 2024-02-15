North Baltimore, Ohio

February 15, 2024 10:47 am

Henry Township Latest Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES                                                                    

REGULAR MEETING

January 23, 2024

 

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call:  Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Absent:  None.

 

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the organizational meeting of January 9,2024 as presented.   Roll call:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None. Motion carried.

 

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 9, 2024 as presented.   Roll call:  Ayes:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays:  None. Motion carried.

 

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling:  $ 15,564.14

Roll call:  Ayes:  Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer.  Nays:  None.  Motion Carried.

 

Other officials/guests present: none

 

Old Business

 

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to adopt Resolution 2024.1.23 – A Resolution to Prohibit Adult Use Operators and Medical Marijuana Cultivators, Processors, and Retail Dispensaries within the Unincorporated Areas of Henry Township

Roll Call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.  Motion Carried

 

New Business

 

  1. North reported on inquiry from sign company about larger sign or America’s Home Place – will likely be referred to Zoning Board of Appeals.

 

  1. North reported on multiple inquiries about how parcel zonings

 

Discussion regarding solar limitations were discussed extensively.  Board will continue to review and subject will be discussed during Zoning Board meeting.

 

F.O. Davis reported that FY 2023 had been closed and notice will be in newspaper.

F.O. Davis distributed lodging document for upcoming OTA convention.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

 

Minutes provided by Matt Davis,  Henry Township Fiscal Officer

