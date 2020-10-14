Henry Township Meeting Approved Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

September 22, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of September 8, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 7,673.64

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Annie Long, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

Baltz met with NorthPoint representative regarding damage to Quarry Rd. Response so far is that they are willing to pay $15,000 toward road repair (10% of cost) – Wood Co. Eng. office is in communication to try and arrive at an appropriate amount.

New Business

Ms. Long requested a variance on township zoning setback to build a structure on her property. Zoning inspector informed her that a meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals would need to decide this matter. Meeting scheduled for Oct. 7th.

Francisco reported that tires have been replaced on township dump truck and also presented information on cost/options of a salt shed.



North has contacted NB Village and Liberty Twp. about how nuisance properties are handled – waiting on response.

North was questioned about a structure on split parcels – Planning commission is handling it.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to adopt the Resolution to Accept the Rates and Amounts as presented by the County Auditor. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh apply for CARES Act funding (Resolution 2020.9.22) and to have the Fiscal Officer request an increase in appropriations from the Wood County Auditor for the corresponding revenue account for the awarded amount.

Roll Call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Wymer to purchase a hoop salt structure from Miller Builders.

Roll Call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer