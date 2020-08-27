Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

August 11, 2020

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of July 28, 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for July 2020 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 12,576.44

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present: Harold Haynes, Harry and Cindy Brumbaugh, Sandy Roller and Jeff Abbott from KNG Energy, Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

None

New Business

Hammansburg Rd. east – phone company has been emailed the documents from Wood Co. Eng. and the process of relocating the phone line has begun.

Gerken Paving has been made aware of water problems on Mitchell Rd.

The board was made aware of a concern with the culvert pipe at Thrush & Wingston Rds. – Road dept. will investigate.

JEDD packet of documents has been sent to Dept. of Development.

Northpoint has responded to the Wood County Eng. office about the damage to Quarry Rd. caused by stone/cement trucks.

Mr. Haynes expressed concerns over a negligent property – C. North provided him with the contact information for the Wood Co. Health Dept.

Mr. Brumbaugh inquired about survey stakes along his property. He was informed they were designating the road right of way not his property line. He also had questions about a barn permit – C. North indicated he will contact him.

Representatives from KNG Energy had questions regarding road right of ways and access to install lines to provide natural gas to Northpoint warehouse.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Wymer to approve the purchase of a Hyundai HR70C-9A road roller for $49,700 from Buck & Knobby Equipment Company.

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer