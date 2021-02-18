Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING, January 26, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Baltz to approve the minutes of the organizational meeting of January 12, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 12, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Baltz seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 53,418.38

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

OLD BUSINESS

List of Roads for 2021 season to obtain estimates from Wood Co. Eng. was presented by Road Supt. Francisco, discussed extensively, and final version will be submitted to J. Sisco by F.O. Davis.

NEW BUSINESS

It was moved by Baltz and seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the work agreement with the Wood County Engineer’s office. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Utility easement with Hancock-Wood Electric Co-op was signed.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the road mileage certification submitted to the board by the Wood Co. Eng. office. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Francisco reported a neighboring township inquired about our road drag. Baltz reported a citizens concerns about yard damage – waiting on survey to determine response.



Baltz reported on discussion with J. Haines regarding road damage charges.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer