Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

May 11, 2021

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 27, 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Wymer to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for April 2021 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Wymer that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 21,679.62

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other Officials and Guests Present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Wymer to award the 2021 Chip/Seal contract to Ward Construction due to favorable experience with previous jobs and incomplete bid documents associated with lowest bidder. Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

New Business

North reported that Northwest Water and Sewer are planning on installing a water station at Casey’s Sales and Service on SR 18. He is working with NWWSD on appropriate siting and permits.

It was moved by Baltz, seconded by Brumbaugh to renew membership in the Wood County Economic Development Commission at the Supporting Level

Roll call: Ayes: Baltz, Brumbaugh, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Brumbaugh indicated there were abandoned tires along Wingston Rd. between Oil Center and Needles Rds.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer