Henry Township Meeting Minutes

Here are the approved minutes from the Henry Township Trustees meeting on January 25, 2022, as provided by Matt Davis.

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

January 25,2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the organizational meeting of January 11,2022 as presented. Roll call: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of January 11,2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling: $ 13,791.11

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Other officials/guests present: Chris North – Zoning Inspector, Ted Francisco II – Road Supt.

Old Business

Status of Hotel property – currently working through the legal process to gain access for Building Inspection.

New Business

It was moved by Wymer and seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the work agreement with the Wood County Engineer’s office. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

North reported on an inquiry regarding installation of solar panels – nothing I zoning regulations currently but will examine to address this type of item. Will instruct homeowner to follow setback rules for installation.

North reported on a trailer home installation on Eagleville Rd. – will be issuing permit.

F.O. Davis reported on recent WCTA meeting.

Pavement condition rating report was presented.

Road estimates from Wood Co. Eng. were distributed and discussed.

F.O. Davis reported that FY 2021 had been closed and notice will be in newspaper.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Source: Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer, Henry Township