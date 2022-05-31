Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING, May 10, 2022

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of April 26, 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for April 2022 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Brumbaugh that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 16,603.78

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress

Old Business

Mr. Casey reported on information he received from Wood County Soil and Water District regarding allocation of cost for tile replacement along North Baltimore Rd.

New Business

Mr. Casey reported on the status of the Hotel property. He is spoke with Linda Holmes (Wood Co. Prosecutor’s office) asking for an update – she has had no response from property owner.

Mr. Wymer reported that replacement of shop roof will begin 5/11/2022.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to Micro-Surface a total of 4 miles of roads in conjunction with a Wood County Engineer’s project. (3 miles Needles, 1 mile Oil Center)

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to adopt the Standard Allowance Revenue Loss for the monies received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Matt Davis, Henry Township Fiscal Officer