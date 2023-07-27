Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

July 10, 2023

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of June 27, 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh, seconded by Casey to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for June 2023 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 26,344.20.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, T. Francisco – Road Supt., Cody Conner – Ohio Cat, Chris North – Zoning Inspector

Old Business

Tree in Hammansburg has been removed

Right of Way document was discussed.

New Business

North reported: American Home Place has started construction Haynes expressed concern over condition of neighbor’s property/yard

Received another call regarding zoning at Cygnet Rd. and I-75

Francisco reported: Potter Rd. south is closed – trying to remedy situation regarding surface failure

Investigating basins along Rudolph Rd.

Updated board on status of paving project

Continue to have problems with asphalt on Wingston Rd. south

F.O. Davis reported:

Summer WCTA meeting is 7/20 at 5:30

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve proposed updates to Solid Waste District revisions. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to purchase a Cat 259D3 skid loader off Sourcewell contract trading in Bobcat S250 and Hyundai Roller using remaining ARPA funds with balance from TIF fund. Net cost to Township $17,439.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer Nays: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approved the 2024 Estimate of Revenue as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Submitted by Fiscal Officer, Matt Davis