Henry Township Meeting Minutes

HENRY TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING

April 9, 2024

The regular meeting of the Henry Township Trustees was called to order by Chairman Wymer with the following members responding to roll call: Present: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Absent: None

It was moved by Wymer seconded by Casey to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of March 26, 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None.

Motion carried.

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Brumbaugh to approve the Clerk’s Monthly Financial Report for March 2024 as presented. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

It was moved by Brumbaugh seconded by Casey that bills be approved for payment and checks issued for expenses totaling $ 14,552.27.

Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion Carried.

Guests Present and Officials: JP Miklovic – The NBXpress, C. North – Zoning Inspector, T. Francisco – Road Supt.

Old Business

It was moved by Wymer, seconded by Casey to award the 2024 Resurfacing contract to The Shelly Company for a bid amount of $547,586.60. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

New Business

Mr. Casey is meeting with the Boy Scout planning on using improvements to the Faylor Cemetery as his Eagle Scout project.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to list John Deere loader on GovDeals. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

North reported the zoning commission will be on 4/17/2024.

It was moved by Casey, seconded by Wymer to remove Matt Oestreich from Township records commission. Roll call: Ayes: Brumbaugh, Casey, Wymer. Nays: None. Motion carried.

Economic Dev. dinner is 4/18/2024 – Chris and Matt will be attending

There being no further action to come before the Board the meeting was adjourned upon motion.

Source: Matt Davis, Fiscal Officer